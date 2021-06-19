Sborz (3-3) allowed three runs (two earned) on a hit and three walks while striking out two in two-thirds of an inning. He took the extra-inning loss versus Minnesota on Friday.

Sborz allowed the initial runner to score on a Luis Arraez triple, then loaded the bases and walked in a run. Demarcus Evans also allowed an inherited runner to score before escaping the jam. Sborz has allowed nine runs (eight earned) in 7.1 innings across his last nine outings. He has a 4.94 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 38:12 K:BB across 27.1 innings overall with a save, two holds and three blown saves.