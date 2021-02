Sborz was shipped from the Dodgers to the Rangers in exchange for Jhan Zambrano on Tuesday.

Previous reports indicated Sborz had passed through waivers and would remain with the Dodgers, but that's evidently not the case. He finds himself in a landing spot where it should be much easier to earn a big-league job, but his track record (a 6.08 ERA in just 13.1 career MLB innings) remains unimpressive even for a Rangers reliever.