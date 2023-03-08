Sborz allowed three runs on one hit and three walks over a third of an inning in Tuesday's spring game against the Cubs.

Sborz entered in the fourth inning, an indication the Rangers are strongly considering him for a spot on the Opening Day roster. It also doesn't hurt that he's out of minor-league options. The right-hander remained on the 40-man roster over the winter despite his 6.45 ERA last season. The Rangers really like him, according to Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News. "He's got the arsenal, all the weapons; it's there. He's just lacked the consistency in the strike zone," manager Bruce Bochy said. What the manager sees is a reliver that fanned 101 batters over 81.1 innings (12.9 K/9) in two seasons with the Rangers, but as indicated by Tuesday's performance, command is the issue; Sborz walked 43 batters in those same 81.1 IP. Bochy said the reliever's got the stuff to pitch late in games, which is on the mind of the team with Jose Leclerc (neck) working his way back from injury.