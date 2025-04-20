Smith went 1-for-3 with a walk, a double and a run scored in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Dodgers.

Smith, who returned to the lineup after missing four games due to a thumb injury, started at first base and batted third. Having him bat third in the order instead of Joc Pederson (.055 average) turned out to be a wise decision by manager Bruce Bochy. With Texas trailing by a run entering the bottom of the ninth inning, Smith led off with a double immediately before Adolis Garcia belted a walk-off home run to win it. The double extended Smith's hit streak to five games, and he's batting .341/.438/.512 through 48 plate appearances. He helped fill the void in left field caused by the injury to Wyatt Langford (oblique), who could be activated ahead of Sunday's game. While there isn't a permanent home in the starting lineup for Smith, Bochy might consider using him at DH more often, given Pederson's epic struggles to begin the season.