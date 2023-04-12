Smith pinch ran and filled in at shortstop Tuesday after Corey Seager was removed due to a hamstring injury. Smith went 0-for-1 with a walk in an 8-5 extra-inning win over Kansas City.

Seager clutched his left hamstring on the way to second base on a fifth-inning double and was removed immediately. He'll be re-evaluated Wednesday. If a stint on the injured list is warranted, the lefty-swinging Smith or the right-handed hitting Ezequiel Duran can fill in. Smith had been getting steady work in left field until this past weekend, when manager Bruce Bochy started giving at-bats to Bubba Thompson and Travis Jankowski.