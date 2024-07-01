Smith started at shortstop and went 2-for-5 with an RBI in Sunday's 11-2 win over Baltimore.

Smith got the start at shortstop with Corey Seager (wrist) day-to-day. Seager was hit by a pitch during Saturday's game and, although X-rays came back negative, took a seat for the series finale against the Orioles. The Rangers are off Monday, giving Seager another 24 hours of healing, before a three-game set against the Padres. Once Seager is deemed healthy enough to return to shortstop, Smith will head back to third base, where he will continue to fill in for the injured Josh Jung (wrist).