Smith started at shortstop in place of the resting Corey Seager and went 0-for-4 in Tuesday's 8-7 win over the Athletics.

Smith has mostly played third base or left field this season, and Tuesday's start at shortstop was his first of the season. With Josh Jung up with the team and playing every day at third base, opportunities for Smith are in short supply. Bubba Thompson has been the primary left fielder, so it should be random starts for Smith, who is batting .193 since the All-Star break.