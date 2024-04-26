Smith started at shortstop and went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 4-3 loss to Seattle.

Smith launched his first homer of the season in the fourth inning, which tied the game momentarily before the Mariners plated two a half-inning later. He got the start at shortstop while primary starter Corey Seager served as DH a day after he left a game with a bruised shin. If Seager is limited to DH for a bit, Smith will be the primary fill-in at short. If Seager is ready for a defensive role, then Smith will go back to sharing third base with Ezequiel Duran. Smith is batting .292/.393/.417 over 84 plate appearances, much better than his previous two MLB seasons would indicate.