Smith went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 8-2 loss to the Marlins.

Smith cracked his third home run of the season in the fourth inning. While he won't be a 1-for-1 replacement for the injured Josh Jung (wrist), Smith has done a credible job as the Rangers' primary third baseman. Smith is batting .279/.374/.419 with three homers, 13 doubles, one triple, 22 RBI and 26 runs over 198 plate appearances.