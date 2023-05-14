Smith (foot) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.

After Travis Jankowski (hamstring) hit the injured list Tuesday, Smith resurfaced as a regular in the lineup against right-handed pitching, starting in four of the Rangers' past five games. Though Smith went 5-for-10 with three doubles over that stretch of action to build a strong case for continuing to earn ample playing time, he's now day-to-day with an injury of his own. Even if Smith avoids the IL, he could soon find himself on the outs for a regular lineup spot with Corey Seager (hamstring) likely on track to return from the shelf during the upcoming week.