Smith went 0-for-2 with a walk and was lifted for a pinch hitter against a left-hander in the ninth inning of Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Reds.

The left-handed batting Smith has hit the skids to open the season and is hitless over his last 11 at-bats. His career OPS of .626 against southpaws leaves him vulnerable to a potential platoon at second base. The strong side of a platoon is better then nothing, but Smith's .115 average is making a negative impact on fantasy lineups.