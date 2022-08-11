site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Josh Smith: Remains out of lineup
Smith isn't starting Thursday against the Astros.
Smith's playing time has declined recently, and he'll be out of the lineup for the third time in the last four games. Ezequiel Duran will shift to third base while Charlie Culberson enters the lineup in left field.
