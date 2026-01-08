Smith agreed to a one-year, $3.225 million contract with the Rangers on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Smith will end up earning a little more than the $2.5 million that was projected for his first year of arbitration eligibility, per Spotrac.com. He's primarily worked as a super-utility player for the Rangers but could be more locked in at second base in 2026 following the offseason departure of Marcus Semien.