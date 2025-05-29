Smith started at shortstop and went 1-for-2 with two walks in Wednesday's 2-0 loss to the Blue Jays.

Smith's single to lead off the bottom of the first inning was the Rangers' lone hit. His regular gig at shortstop should be coming to an end, as Corey Seager was activated off the injured list Wednesday. Seager served as the designated hitter and may be brought back slowly. Once Seager is deemed ready for playing the field, Smith could get opportunities in the outfield with Evan Carter (quadriceps) still on the injured list.