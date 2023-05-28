Smith is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.

Though Smith is on the bench Sunday, he could be an option to claim a near-everyday spot in the lineup against right-handed pitching after Ezequiel Duran (oblique) was moved to the 10-day injured list Saturday. Outfielder Travis Jankowski (hamstring) -- who was activated from the IL in a corresponding move -- will take Duran's spot in the lineup Sunday, but Smith had filled in for Duran in left field in both of the previous two contests.