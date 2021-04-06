Stowers was traded from the Yankees to the Rangers on Tuesday along with Antonio Cabello in exchange for Rougned Odor and cash.

A 24-year-old outfielder who was the No. 54 overall pick in 2018 by the Mariners, Stowers was dealt to New York in January of 2019 as part of the three-way trade that sent Sonny Gray to the Reds and Shed Long to the Mariners. He has yet to play above Low-A, with the pandemic costing him valuable developmental time. Stowers will need to be added to the 40-man roster this season if the Rangers want to protect him from the Rule 5 draft, so they may give him an aggressive assignment to see if he sinks or swims.