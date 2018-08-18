Rangers' Joshua Javier: Headed to Texas

Javier was traded from Arizona to Texas as the player to be named later in the deal that sent Jake Diekman to the Diamondbacks, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Javier, 19, has posted a 2.80 ERA over 35.1 innings in the Arizona Rookie League over 10 games (four starts). The 6-foot-3 left-hander from the Dominican Republic will join the Rangers' affiliate in the rookie league.