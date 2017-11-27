Centeno was claimed off waivers by the Rangers on Monday.

Centeno, who was designated for assignment by the Astros last week, appeared in 22 games for the World Series champs last season, compiling a .231/.286/.346 line with two homers in 57 plate appearances. He'll likely compete with Brett Nicholas in spring training for the backup catching role.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop