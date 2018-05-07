Rangers' Juan Centeno: Clears waivers
Centeno cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Round Rock on Monday.
Centeno spent the start of the season as the Rangers' backup catcher but eventually lost the position to waiver claim Carlos Perez. His profile better fits that of a third catcher than a backup, as he's hit just .227/.278/.331 over parts of six seasons for five different teams. He'll slide back into that role for the Rangers and is unlikely to have much fantasy value even if an injury leaves an opening on the major-league roster.
More News
-
Waivers: Add German, Cahill
Domingo German joins a group of exciting young pitchers as near must-adds.
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Pollock
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...