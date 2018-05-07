Centeno cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Round Rock on Monday.

Centeno spent the start of the season as the Rangers' backup catcher but eventually lost the position to waiver claim Carlos Perez. His profile better fits that of a third catcher than a backup, as he's hit just .227/.278/.331 over parts of six seasons for five different teams. He'll slide back into that role for the Rangers and is unlikely to have much fantasy value even if an injury leaves an opening on the major-league roster.