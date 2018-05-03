Rangers' Juan Centeno: DFA'd by Rangers
Centeno was designated for assignment by the Rangers on Thursday,
The writing was on the wall for Centeno when the club claimed Carlos Perez off waivers Wednesday. Centeno was anemic at the plate to start the year with a .162/.184/.270 slash line, and Perez's defensive prowess earned him the edge when it came to the second catcher spot for the Rangers. Now that he's been designated for assignment, Centeno will be available on waivers for the next ten days.
More News
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....
-
Bullpen Report: A Hader-Jeffress split
Nearly one-third of the league is experiencing closer turmoil right now. Our Scott White attempts...
-
Waivers: Romero's arrow pointing up
It's a great week for pitching prospects. Mike Soroka sparkled before Fernando Romero and Sean...
-
Analyzing your trades
Ozzie Albies for Brian Dozier? That interesting swap is only one that Chris Towers grades for...
-
H2H top-200 trade chart
Our Scott White gives his top-200 for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Podcast: Underrated outfielders
We’re reacting to Mike Soroka’s MLB debut, bullpen changes and impressive performances from...