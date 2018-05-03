Centeno was designated for assignment by the Rangers on Thursday,

The writing was on the wall for Centeno when the club claimed Carlos Perez off waivers Wednesday. Centeno was anemic at the plate to start the year with a .162/.184/.270 slash line, and Perez's defensive prowess earned him the edge when it came to the second catcher spot for the Rangers. Now that he's been designated for assignment, Centeno will be available on waivers for the next ten days.