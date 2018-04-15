Rangers' Juan Centeno: Makes fourth start
Centeno went 0-for-5 in Saturday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Astros and is batting .176 (3-for-17) over four games.
Centeno has played a quarter of the 16 games the Rangers have played, which prorates to 40 games for the season. He'll probably get more than that, but a career .614 OPS doesn't suggest he can help much if starter Robinson Chirinos goes down for any extended amount of time.
