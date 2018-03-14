Rangers' Juan Centeno: Moving up depth chart
Centeno has the edge to become the backup catcher, Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Centeno's status cleared up over the past week. Texas designated Brett Nicholas for assignment last week, then optioned Jose Trevino to Double-A Frisco on Monday. Centeno, who is hitting a robust-for-him .267 this spring, was the batterymate for staff ace Cole Hamels on Tuesday, a sign that he's the leading candidate to back up Robinson Chirinos. The Rangers' backup catching job is not insignificant as they plan to carefully manage the playing time of the 33-year-old Chirinos.
More News
-
NL-only Rotisserie mock draft
A lot has changed since our last look at the NL side of the player pool. Scott White and company...
-
Judge the new Howard?
You may think we've never seen a player like Aaron Judge before, but you don't need to go that...
-
Spring Takes: Leone, Bedrosian to close?
A couple of surprising closer candidates have emerged, according to Scott White, who also looks...
-
Draft Strategy: Innings a priority
Think you know what makes a good Fantasy pitcher? Our Scott White says the formula is changing...
-
SportsLine: Fade Hosmer, Godley
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Podcast: Who's third overall pick?
On today’s show we debate Trea Turner vs. Nolan Arenado third overall and tell you what you...