Centeno has the edge to become the backup catcher, Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Centeno's status cleared up over the past week. Texas designated Brett Nicholas for assignment last week, then optioned Jose Trevino to Double-A Frisco on Monday. Centeno, who is hitting a robust-for-him .267 this spring, was the batterymate for staff ace Cole Hamels on Tuesday, a sign that he's the leading candidate to back up Robinson Chirinos. The Rangers' backup catching job is not insignificant as they plan to carefully manage the playing time of the 33-year-old Chirinos.