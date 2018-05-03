Rangers' Juan Centeno: Stay in Texas coming to an end
Centeno is expected to be designated for assignment after the Rangers claimed catcher Carlos Perez, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Rangers general manager Jon Daniels said it's unlikely the team would carry three catchers, but stopped short of saying there's a pending transaction involving Centeno, who is out of options. Perez is considered slightly better defensively than Centeno, but neither catcher has been much with a bat in hand. Perez was 3-for-21 for the Braves this year while Centeno is batting .162 with Texas.
More News
-
Analyzing your trades
Ozzie Albies for Brian Dozier? That interesting swap is only one that Chris Towers grades for...
-
H2H Top-200 Trade Values
Our Fantasy expert gives his top-200 for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Podcast: Underrated outfielders
We’re reacting to Mike Soroka’s MLB debut, bullpen changes and impressive performances from...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Morton moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Hold Soroka, add Ross
Heath Cummings looks at Mike Soroka's stashability and asks why Delino DeShields is still...
-
Waivers: Dodger opportunies
Corey Seager's season-ending injury also provides opportunity with the Dodgers, most of all...