Centeno is expected to be designated for assignment after the Rangers claimed catcher Carlos Perez, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Rangers general manager Jon Daniels said it's unlikely the team would carry three catchers, but stopped short of saying there's a pending transaction involving Centeno, who is out of options. Perez is considered slightly better defensively than Centeno, but neither catcher has been much with a bat in hand. Perez was 3-for-21 for the Braves this year while Centeno is batting .162 with Texas.