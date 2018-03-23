Centeno went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Thursday's game against Seattle.

Centeno is hitting .321 with three homers this spring and is looking like Texas' backup catcher. Manager Jeff Banister hasn't made a decision yet, which suggests the organization is looking to see if another catcher becomes available as clubs make their final cuts. That makes sense as Centeno's hot spring stands in contrast to his MLB track record. The Rangers' backup catcher job could be significant as starter Robinson Chirinos is expected to get about 90 starts.