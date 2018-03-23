Rangers' Juan Centeno: Swats third spring homer
Centeno went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Thursday's game against Seattle.
Centeno is hitting .321 with three homers this spring and is looking like Texas' backup catcher. Manager Jeff Banister hasn't made a decision yet, which suggests the organization is looking to see if another catcher becomes available as clubs make their final cuts. That makes sense as Centeno's hot spring stands in contrast to his MLB track record. The Rangers' backup catcher job could be significant as starter Robinson Chirinos is expected to get about 90 starts.
More News
-
Crowded lineups: Who wins out?
Chris Towers takes a look at those teams that might be too crowded to let everyone live up...
-
Top (non-Acuna) prospects to stash
We all know about Ronald Acuna, but he's not the only top prospect ticketed for the minors...
-
Starting Pitcher Regression Candidates
Heath Cummings explains the signs he's looking for when he puts together his 2018 starting...
-
There's only one Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani is a one-of-a-kind player, and we'll treat him like that in your Fantasy lea...
-
Hold on: Ranking top non-closers
Relievers are mostly valued for their saves in Fantasy Baseball, but in the right format, even...
-
Deep sleeper for every team
Heath Cummings offers a deep sleeper for every major league team.