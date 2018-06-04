Rangers' Julio Pablo Martinez: Begins pro career

Martinez played his first game for the Rangers' entry in the Dominican Summer League on Saturday, Gerry Fraley of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Martinez went 1-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts, was caught stealing and threw out a runner at third base. The 22-year-old outfielder was the Rangers' biggest offseason acquisition and brings with him five years of experience in Cuba's most elite league. The organizational plan calls for Martinez to play in the United States at some point in 2018.