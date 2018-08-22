Rangers' Julio Pablo Martinez: Delivers four-hit performance
Martinez went 4-for-6 with a home run and double for short-season Spokane in its 6-0 win over Everett on Tuesday.
After signing with the Rangers out of Cuba in March, Martinez immediately became one of the organization's top prospects, with his high-end speed and plus raw power giving him a bright long-term outlook. While he has frequently flashed those skills up over his 56 games in the Northwest League, Martinez probably hasn't been quite as polished of a baserunner -- he has gone 10-for-19 on stolen-base attempts -- as the Rangers had anticipated. The outfielder has at least thrived at the dish with an .879 OPS, though his production is rendered less impressive after accounting for the fact that at 22 years old, he's above the median age for the level. As Martinez gets more acclimated to life in the United States, the Rangers will likely be more willing to push him through the minors aggressively if his performance warrants the promotion. Expect Martinez to open the 2019 campaign at a full-season affiliate, which should offer a better gauge of his true talent level.
