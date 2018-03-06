Rangers' Julio Pablo Martinez: Finalizes deal with Rangers
Martinez agreed to a $2.8 million deal with the Rangers on Tuesday, Ben Badler of Baseball America reports.
It was no secret that Martinez was going to end up with Texas, and the two sides met and finalized their agreement on the first day he was eligible to sign. The toolsy center fielder receives all of the remaining money in the Rangers' international bonus pool for this signing period. He is roughly 5-foot-10, 180 pounds, with an intriguing combination of power and speed. The one knock on Martinez from a fantasy perspective is that he is prone to striking out, so it would not be surprising if he was never a net positive in batting average. However, with the potential to hit 20 homers and steal 20 bases, he could provide Carlos Gomez-esque production in time. Badler estimates that the 21-year-old outfielder could be assigned to High-A or Double-A.
