Rangers' Julio Pablo Martinez: Held back in extended spring training
Martinez is being held back in extended spring training, but should head to Low-A or High-A at some point this season, MLB.com's Jim Callis reports.
Martinez is presumably knocking some rust off and getting into game shape, but he has the skill to be able to succeed in a full-season league this year. He signed for $2.8 million on March 6. He is only 5-foot-10, but is strong and athletic, projecting as a potential 20/20 threat down the road. Martinez probably won't reach the big leagues until 2019 or 2020.
