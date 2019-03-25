Rangers' Julio Pablo Martinez: Likely headed to Low-A
The Rangers are likely to assign Martinez to Low-A Hickory to begin the 2019 season, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Martinez was a consolation prize on the international market after the Rangers missed out on Shohei Ohtani last winter, ultimately signing with the organization for a $2.8 million bonus. Somewhat surprisingly, the toolsy outfielder never made his way to a full-season affiliate in 2018, but the 22-year-old is now expected to get his feet wet in the South Atlantic League after impressing in the Arizona Fall League prior to getting shut down with a groin injury. Now healthy again, Martinez should play center field for Hickory on an everyday basis and could move quickly if he's able to pare down his strikeout rate.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Marlins SP have Fantasy appeal
The Marlins again figure to be an afterthought in the Fantasy world, but their young starting...
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
A deep sleeper from every team
Heath Cummings gives you one sleeper outside of the top 300 in ADP for every team.
-
Breakouts 2.0
Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...
-
Busts 2.0
Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...