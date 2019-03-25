The Rangers are likely to assign Martinez to Low-A Hickory to begin the 2019 season, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Martinez was a consolation prize on the international market after the Rangers missed out on Shohei Ohtani last winter, ultimately signing with the organization for a $2.8 million bonus. Somewhat surprisingly, the toolsy outfielder never made his way to a full-season affiliate in 2018, but the 22-year-old is now expected to get his feet wet in the South Atlantic League after impressing in the Arizona Fall League prior to getting shut down with a groin injury. Now healthy again, Martinez should play center field for Hickory on an everyday basis and could move quickly if he's able to pare down his strikeout rate.