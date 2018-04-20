Rangers' Julio Pablo Martinez: Officially signs with Texas
Martinez officially signed with the Rangers on Thursday and is expected to start off playing for the team's entry in the Dominican Summer League, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Martinez agreed to terms March 6, but legal and medical work needed to be done before the signing could be announced. The Cuban outfielder has not really had a spring training, so a soft landing in the DSL will prepare him for a move up the organizational ladder. The 22-year-old Martinez, the Rangers' third-ranked prospect per RotoWire, has a track record at the highest levels of Cuban baseball and should move pretty quickly once he's established himself in the States.
