Martinez was promoted to High-A Down East about two weeks ago due to an injury to Bubba Thompson, but he has struggled so far in 15 games, hitting just .135/.217/.269 in 60 plate appearances, MiLB.com reports.

Martinez is striking out a whopping 40.0% of the time at High-A, and wasn't exactly tearing it up at Low-A Hickory, hitting .250/.295/.400 before getting moved up. It's an ominous sign to see a 23-year old struggle so much against High-A pitching.