Rangers' Julio Pablo Martinez: Removed from AFL

Martinez was removed from the Arizona Fall League due to right abductor tightness, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Fortunately, the Rangers are calling his removal precautionary, so it doesn't sound like the issue will affect his status for the start of spring training. Martinez was hitting an impressive .327/.397/.519 with one homer and four stolen bases across 13 games with the Surprise Saguaros prior to suffering the injury. The 22-year-old, who signed with the Rangers out of Cuba in April, figures to open the 2019 campaign at a full-season affiliate.