Rangers' Julio Pablo Martinez: To join Spokane on Friday

Martinez will be promoted to short-season Spokane on Friday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Martinez spent seven games in the Dominican Summer League, hitting a tick over .400 with a 1.288 OPS. The 22-year-old will get his first taste of baseball in the United States after spending the previous five years in Cuba. Look for him to earn a shot in High-A or Double-A later this summer.

