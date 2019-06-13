Martinez went 2-for-4 with his eighth homer of the season and seventh with High-A Down East on Wednesday, MiLB.com reports.

Martinez's overall numbers aren't great, but he's heated up recently after a rough start upon arrival at Down East. Since May 24, over 16 games, he's hitting .291/.381/.636 with six homers and four stolen bases. Alas, he still has 63 strikeouts in 187 plate appearances at Down East, good for 33.7 strikeout percentage.

