Profar agreed to a one-year, $1.05 million deal with the Rangers on Friday to avoid arbitration, Robert Murray of FanRag Sports reports.

Profar only played in 22 games for the club last season, slashing .172/.294/.207 with five RBI in 70 plate appearances, and spent the last couple months of the year down at Triple-A Round Rock. Although the 24-year-old wanted out at the trade deadline, the Rangers are hopeful that he will be able to finally put it together at the major-league level in the near future. Looking ahead, there's no clear-cut position for Profar, but he should receive quality time sprinkled throughout the playing field, although that hinges on his ability to get comfortable at the dish.