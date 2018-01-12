Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Avoids arbitration
Profar agreed to a one-year, $1.05 million deal with the Rangers on Friday to avoid arbitration, Robert Murray of FanRag Sports reports.
Profar only played in 22 games for the club last season, slashing .172/.294/.207 with five RBI in 70 plate appearances, and spent the last couple months of the year down at Triple-A Round Rock. Although the 24-year-old wanted out at the trade deadline, the Rangers are hopeful that he will be able to finally put it together at the major-league level in the near future. Looking ahead, there's no clear-cut position for Profar, but he should receive quality time sprinkled throughout the playing field, although that hinges on his ability to get comfortable at the dish.
More News
-
Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Not in store for September callup•
-
Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Unhappy over lack of trade•
-
Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Headed back to Round Rock•
-
Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Laces two doubles Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Recalled from Round Rock•
-
Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Headed to Triple-A•
-
Top 50 (value) keepers for 2018
Are you looking for value with your keepers? Does the draft pick you'd be forfeiting correspond...
-
Post-winter meetings Roto mock draft
The winter meetings have ended, and much of the Fantasy Baseball landscape is the same. But...
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...