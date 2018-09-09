Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Belts 16th homer
Profar went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Saturday's loss to the A's.
Profar helped chase Edwin Jackson in the fourth inning with his leadoff homer, which put the Rangers up 4-2. The 25-year-old utility man is now hitting a respectable .255/.338/.4457 with 16 homers and 10 stolen bases through 127 games this season. Profar had struggled across parts of four big-league seasons prior to this year, hitting a combined .229/.309/.329 with 12 homers and five stolen bases in 206 games, so this is certainly a welcomed breakout.
