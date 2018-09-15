Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Belts homer in three hit game
Profar had a big night, going 3-for-4 with three RBI and two runs scored in Friday's win over the Padres.
It was the first multi-hit game for Profar since Sep. 2 as he had been just 4-for-30 since that night. Profar continued to add on to his career-high 17 home runs and 73 RBI as he'll see consistent at-bats as the Rangers' starting first baseman.
