Profar went 2-for-6 with a career-high three RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 8-6 extra-inning win over Cleveland.

Profar made his 11th consecutive start at shortstop, and those regular plate appearances are starting to pay off for the Rangers. The 25-year-old infielder had his second straight multi-hit game, with hits coming from both sides of the plate. He's still more effective as a right-handed batter, but seeing noticeable improvement as a hitter has been a boon regardless of the splits. Over his last 14 games, Profar's posted an .812 OPS, nearly 200 points higher than his career mark (.638) entering the 2018 season. Elvis Andrus (elbow) isn't due back for at least another three weeks, so Profar should have a line on regular at-bats until that time.