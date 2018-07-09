Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Clubs ninth homer
Profar went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in the Rangers' 3-0 win over the Tigers on Sunday.
Profar continues to swing a hot bat, as he's now hitting .353 through seven games since the start of July, and he was able to launch his ninth long ball of the season with a first-inning blast off Michael Fulmer. The mini hot streak has brought his slash line up to a respectable if unspectacular .247/.326/.443 through 296 at-bats on the season.
More News
-
Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Reaches base three times Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Drives in two•
-
Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Starts at first base Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Hit three times Saturday•
-
Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Slated for utility role•
-
Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Drives in four runs•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: SP turning back the clock
Two starting pitchers most Fantasy players had left for dead are showing real signs of late....
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Pham falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Tucker a call-up to get excited about
The Astros have finally called up top prospect Kyle Tucker, and Scott White says it's a move...
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...