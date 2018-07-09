Profar went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in the Rangers' 3-0 win over the Tigers on Sunday.

Profar continues to swing a hot bat, as he's now hitting .353 through seven games since the start of July, and he was able to launch his ninth long ball of the season with a first-inning blast off Michael Fulmer. The mini hot streak has brought his slash line up to a respectable if unspectacular .247/.326/.443 through 296 at-bats on the season.