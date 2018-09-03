Profar went 4-for-5 with a home run, two doubles, two RBI and three runs scored in Sunday's 18-4 win over the Twins.

Profar reached base safely in nine of 14 plate appearances during the weekend set against Minnesota and had his OPS cross the .800 threshold for the first time in 2018. Since the All-Star break, the 25-year-old utility infielder is hitting .302/.391/.543 with 17 extra-base hits, 23 RBI and 22 runs scored over 37 games. That type of production should land him an everyday spot at one position next season.