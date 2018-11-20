Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Could takeover at third for Beltre
General manager Jon Daniels said Profar is the likely candidate to step in as the Rangers' everyday third baseman in 2019, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Profar played all around the infield in 2018, appearing in more than 10 games at each of the four infield positions. With Adrian Beltre calling it quits, Profar looks primed to spend most of his time at the hot corner in 2019 -- something that could ultimately hurt his multi-position eligibility down the line. The 25-year-old hit .254/.335/.458 with 20 homers and 10 stolen bases in 146 games in 2018.
