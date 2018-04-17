Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Diagnosed with mild concussion, could avoid DL
Profar was diagnosed with a mild concussion Tuesday, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Profar suffered the injury during Monday's game against the Rays after falling on the side of his head following a collision with Mallex Smith near second base. Fortunately, the severity of the concussion doesn't appear to be overly serious, as the Blue Jays believe he can avoid the disabled list if he's able to pass a series of tests while in concussion protocol over the next few days. If Profar doesn't show much improvement in the coming days, however, the Rangers may opt to send him to the concussion DL, which can be backdated three days.
