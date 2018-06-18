Profar went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double and four RBI in Sunday's 13-12 win over the Rockies.

Profar is up to five homers and 14 RBI so far in June, raising his season OPS from .751 to .831 in the process. He sent Jon Gray packing with his three-run blast in the sixth inning. The 25-year-old utility man is finally showing signs of his potential, even if his .243 average is still lacking.