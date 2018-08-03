Profar went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run, four RBI and two runs scored Thursday against the Orioles.

Profar took Andrew Cashner deep in the first inning for his 11th home run of the season. He now has 10 RBI across his last six games, during which he has batted anywhere from second to fifth in the lineup. Though he hasn't produced extraordinarily in a single area, Profar has produced a balanced line this season with the possibility of 15 homers and 10 stolen bases to go along 80 runs and RBI.