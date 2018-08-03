Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Drives in four
Profar went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run, four RBI and two runs scored Thursday against the Orioles.
Profar took Andrew Cashner deep in the first inning for his 11th home run of the season. He now has 10 RBI across his last six games, during which he has batted anywhere from second to fifth in the lineup. Though he hasn't produced extraordinarily in a single area, Profar has produced a balanced line this season with the possibility of 15 homers and 10 stolen bases to go along 80 runs and RBI.
More News
-
Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Out of Tuesday's lineup•
-
Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Knocks two hits•
-
Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Knocks in two Thursday•
-
Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Clubs ninth homer•
-
Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Reaches base three times Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Drives in two•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez booming
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-250 rest-of-season rankings
See Scott White's top-250 rankings for the rest of the season in Roto leagues.
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Five winners, losers at the deadline
Dozens of players changed teams over the past week, but not all of them to great impact in...
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Reaction: Dozier crowds out L.A.
Brian Dozier's disappointing season might not get much better in a tougher home park, and he...