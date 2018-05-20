Profar went 1-for-3 with a double, a run scored and two RBI in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the White Sox.

He now has five RBI in his last two games -- not bad for a player with only 20 on the season. Profar has hit safely in 10 of his last 12 games, but his .234/.308/.390 slash line on the season remains weak, and this weekend aside he hasn't done much to show he deserves to stay in the Rangers' lineup once Elvis Andrus (elbow) returns to action in June.