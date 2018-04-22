Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Drives in two Saturday
Profar went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI in Saturday's 9-7 loss to the Mariners.
He's looked good after missing two games with a concussion, and Profar has now gone 9-for-26 (.346) over his last seven contests with three doubles and three RBI. The 25-year-old still isn't providing consistent counting starts -- he has only one steal and is still looking for his first homer of 2018 -- but he is at least getting consistent playing time, something he hasn't seen in the majors since 2016.
