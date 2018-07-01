Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Drives in two
Profar went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored Saturday against the White Sox.
Profar added insurance in the eighth inning as he pulled an offering from Bruce Rondon to right field for a two-RBI double. He continues to flash extra-base hit power, as he now has one double in three consecutive games. After showing some ability to get on base and hit for power through two months of the 2018 campaign, Profar put it all together in June as he recorded a .340 on-base percentage with a .460 slugging percentage.
