Profar went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Blue Jays.

The home run ended a pair of droughts for Profar. He'd gone 227 at-bats in the majors without one, and it was his first off a left-handed pitcher in nearly five years, just the second of his career. The switch-hitting Profar entered Saturday's contest with a .193 average and .522 OPS during his career. Despite similarly troubling splits in 2018, Profar will continue to get regular at-bats at shortstop, as the Rangers deal with multiple injuries in the infield.