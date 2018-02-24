Rangers general manager Jon Daniels said prior to spring training that Profar isn't being shopped and is expected to be included on the team's Opening Day roster, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Once considered the Rangers' second baseman of the future, Profar has since ceded that distinction to Rougned Odor after shoulder injuries derailed the former top prospect's development. Profar, who turned 25 years old Tuesday, would likely have an easier path to everyday at-bats if he were dealt elsewhere, but he looks poised to open the season in a utility role for Texas, assuming the team's projected regulars stay healthy in the spring. Even if injuries open up an opportunity for Profar down the line, he may not make for a particularly attractive pickup in mixed leagues due to the diminished power and stolen-base production he's displayed with the Rangers and Triple-A Round Rock the past two seasons. Profar will at least have a better shot at sticking around in the majors on a full-time basis this season, given that he has no minor-league options remaining.