Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Fills in for injured Beltre
Profar entered Monday's game late when Adrian Beltre left with a hamstring injury, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Beltre aggravated a hamstring that's bothered him at various points during the season and was removed from the game in the ninth inning. He's scheduled for an MRI on Tuesday but there wasn't a whole lot of optimism in the Rangers' clubhouse. If the injury lingers, it will open up an everyday job for Profar, who has been moving around the infield as a utility fill-in. Profar had a seven-game hitting streak to start the month of August, but has gone hitless over his last 14 at-bats.
More News
-
Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Hits safely in 11th straight•
-
Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Homers in win•
-
Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Logs RBI in loss to Mariners•
-
Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Drives in four•
-
Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Out of Tuesday's lineup•
-
Rangers' Jurickson Profar: Knocks two hits•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Gausman, Glasnow must-add?
If you're looking for pitching upside, we've got some for you on the waiver wire at the start...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Jansen, Knebel, Rodney out?
Three closers are at risk of losing saves for very different reasons. Scott White looks into...
-
Prospects: Toussaint to get a look?
The Braves are close to debuting another exciting arm, and the White Sox are hinting at an...