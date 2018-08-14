Profar entered Monday's game late when Adrian Beltre left with a hamstring injury, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Beltre aggravated a hamstring that's bothered him at various points during the season and was removed from the game in the ninth inning. He's scheduled for an MRI on Tuesday but there wasn't a whole lot of optimism in the Rangers' clubhouse. If the injury lingers, it will open up an everyday job for Profar, who has been moving around the infield as a utility fill-in. Profar had a seven-game hitting streak to start the month of August, but has gone hitless over his last 14 at-bats.

